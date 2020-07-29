Tempers flare in Dodgers-Astros match pursuing indicator-stealing punishment

Though the match in Houston started out on a fantastic foot, tensions began to operate high at the bottom of the sixth inning with two outs.

A pitch from Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly — which did not seem to be a fastball — buzzed in the vicinity of Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, producing Correa to drop, advancing runners to second and third. Correa stared back again at the mound at Kelly. Correa went on to strike out to conclusion the inning, and Kelly trapped out his tongue at the Astros’ shortstop. The two sides exchanged verbal jabs, and the benches cleared. Extra text were being exchanged, the tv broadcast reveals, but it appears that no punches had been thrown.

The Dodgers gained the recreation, 5-2. The groups will play each other once more on Wednesday at 7 pm ET.

Main League Baseball doled out a punishment for the Astros in January just after the league stated Houston illegally created a system that decoded and communicated the opposing teams’ pitching indicators through its 2017 championship season — the year the Astros defeated the Dodgers in the Globe Series.