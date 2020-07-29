Girls Aloud’s Kimberley Walsh ends bitter seven year feud with Nadine Coyle

Kimberley Walsh has ended her bitter seven year feud with former Girls Aloud bandmate Nadine Coyle.

The former co-stars hadn’t spoken since the band split in 2013, but have now managed to see eye-to-eye.

In their heyday, the girlband – which also featured Cheryl Tweedy, Sarah Harding and Nicola Roberts – were hailed as the best girl group since the Spice Girls.

Speaking to OK! mag, mum-of-two Kimberley credited lockdown for giving her time to reflect on the past, and consequently reach out to the Irish singer.

When quizzed on if she’s been keeping in touch with her ex bandmates during lockdown, Kimberley said: “I speak to Cheryl and Nicola [Roberts] all the time anyway, but I have been in touch with Nadine [Coyle] and Sarah [Harding], too.”



She added: “Lockdown has been a time for reflection. Nadine and I were chatting the other day and we’re going to get the kids together as they haven’t met yet.”

Kimberley also revealed that she is very close with Cheryl, admitting that their kids got up to a lot of mayhem when she went round to her house after lockdown rules eased.



“I went round with the kids and my sister brought her kids,” she said.

She continued: “We sat and had a cup of tea in the garden – the kids were running wild. I was glad it was Cheryl’s garden and not mine! We hadn’t seen each other for months but within two minutes it’s like you’ve had no time apart.

“Bear and Cole were so excited to see each other, which was cute.”



The band originally took a break in 2009 before marking their tenth anniversary with a comeback in 2012.

But it wasn’t to last long and within a year they had split for good, with Nadine claiming that her bandmates didn’t like that she was getting more solos than the others.



The fallout was bitter and Nadine said the others “didn’t like that” she was being thrust further forward as the main vocal talent.

The band was formed on ITV talent show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 and went on to have two number one albums and over 20 Top 10 singles.

