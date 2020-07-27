Robert O’Brien: Trump’s national stability adviser checks beneficial for Covid-19

O’Brien’s prognosis marks the maximum-rating Trump administration formal recognized to have tested beneficial. It really is unclear when O’Brien final achieved with Trump. Their last community appearance together was more than two months ago throughout a pay a visit to to US Southern Command in Miami on July 10.

O’Brien is encountering “mild signs and symptoms” and is “self-isolating and working from a protected spot off site,” according to an unnamed statement to the push from the White Property. That statement verified O’Brien’s exam effects to reporters right before his staff was formally educated. Quite a few Countrywide Security Council staffers explained to CNN that they weren’t educated that O’Brien examined good and realized of the news from media studies.

O’Brien, one particular of Trump’s top rated aides, a short while ago returned from Europe, where by he and his prime deputy satisfied with officers from the United kingdom, France, Germany and Italy.

A senior administration official explained to CNN that O’Brien has been operating from property due to the fact very last week. A resource acquainted said O’Brien was previous in the business office very last Thursday, when he abruptly left the White Dwelling. The White House assertion claimed there is “no hazard of publicity to the President or the Vice President.”