Robert O’Brien: Trump’s national stability adviser checks beneficial for Covid-19

Robert O'Brien: Trump's national security adviser tests positive for Covid-19

O’Brien’s prognosis marks the maximum-rating Trump administration formal recognized to have tested beneficial. It really is unclear when O’Brien final achieved with Trump. Their last community appearance together was more than two months ago throughout a pay a visit to to US Southern Command in Miami on July 10.

O’Brien is encountering “mild signs and symptoms” and is “self-isolating and working from a protected spot off site,” according to an unnamed statement to the push from the White Property. That statement verified O’Brien’s exam effects to reporters right before his staff was formally educated. Quite a few Countrywide Security Council staffers explained to CNN that they weren’t educated that O’Brien examined good and realized of the news from media studies.

O’Brien, one particular of Trump’s top rated aides, a short while ago returned from Europe, where by he and his prime deputy satisfied with officers from the United kingdom, France, Germany and Italy.

A senior administration official explained to CNN that O’Brien has been operating from property due to the fact very last week. A resource acquainted said O’Brien was previous in the business office very last Thursday, when he abruptly left the White Dwelling. The White House assertion claimed there is “no hazard of publicity to the President or the Vice President.”

The Nationwide Security Council chief was accompanied on the trip to Europe by Mystery Assistance brokers, staffers and numerous reporters. Several shots introduced from the journey showed O’Brien neither training social distancing nor wearing a mask.

As the pandemic has unfold, the President has defended not putting on a mask or social distancing, with several of his leading officers and White Household staffers adhering to go well with, saying that it really is not required because they are analyzed each and every day. O’Brien’s optimistic check underscores the special problems of trying to keep the virus away from the West Wing and the President’s rapid orbit.

Previous week, administration officials ended up alerted that a cafeteria worker on White Residence grounds experienced examined optimistic. Kimberly Guilfoyle, the President’s son’s girlfriend and prime marketing campaign fundraising formal, analyzed good prior to a journey to Mt. Rushmore earlier this thirty day period. Multiple Top secret Services agents and marketing campaign staffers analyzed optimistic soon after getting infected whilst getting ready for the President’s Tulsa campaign rally in June. Vice President Mike Pence’s communications aide Katie Miller analyzed constructive for coronavirus in May possibly, and a single of the President’s individual valets analyzed constructive previously that 7 days.
O’Brien, Trump’s fourth nationwide safety adviser, has been mainly out of sight in the course of the coronavirus pandemic. CNN has formerly described that relatively than assisting to guide the administration’s reaction, he has delegated tasks to prime aides and even bypassed coronavirus process drive meetings.
Trump tapped O’Brien, a previous law firm and hostage negotiator, to the write-up in September 2019, a single week just after he fired John Bolton amid disagreements on foreign plan troubles.

This tale has been current with more developments Monday.

CNN’s Vivian Salama contributed to this report.

