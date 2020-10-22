Samson, Stokes eye quick runs

IPL 2020 Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Latest Update – IPL 2020 Live Score RR 68-1: Going for Natarajan’s second over for 11 is an expensive one.

Preview

Rahul Tawatia was the star of RR’s five-wicket win over SRH in the opening match in Dubai. He scored 78 for 5 after 12 overs, was unbeaten on 45 off 28 balls and chased down 159 off the final ball of the match.

Rajasthan Royals

An excellent controlling bowling effort from R.R. and an amazing performance by Jose Butler’s bat helped the team to a seven-wicket win over CSK in their last clash. While Steven Smith is also restoring his form, the dramatic decline in Sanju Samson’s performance will make RR worried. After starting the tournament with two breaths in Sharjah, he has scored 8, 4, 0, 5, 26, 25, 9 and 0 points. Rahul Devadia and Ryan Barak and the ability to finish a match gives a low level. Lots of depth in the middle order.

IPL 2020 was invented by R.R. He was thriving with bat and ball. He has taken 7 wickets in the tournament at an economic ratio of less than 7.5. Joffre Archer was their trump card with the ball – he was RR’s leading wicket – taker, taking 13 wickets from 10 matches, and their most controlled bowler conceded just 6.75 runs per over.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH have lost the previous three matches and dug a big hole for themselves in IPL 2020. Johnny Barstow has had starts in the last two games, but has failed to change them into anything substantial. Manish Pandey, who continued to score for SRH in the first half, has been out for single digits in the last two encounters. Warner scored a few runs from 4th place against KKR and will continue to bat in the middle order to play the role of playmaker.

Leg-break genius Rashid Khan will lead the bowling. He has taken 11 wickets from 9 matches at an economic ratio of 5.52. Left-arm middle-order fast bowler D Natarajan also took 11 wickets. Sandeep Sharma did not take many wickets but conceded just 7.58.

WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 40

WHEN: October 22, 7:30 PM IST

WHERE: Dubai

Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

Predicted XI

Rajasthan Royals – Ryan Barack, Robin Uthappa, Steven Smith, Shreyas Gopal, Ben Stokes, Jose Butler, Sanju Samson, Joffra Archer, Ankit Rajput, Rahul Diwatia, Karthik Tiyagi

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner, Johnny Barstow, Manish Pandey, Priyam Cork, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Basil Thambi, Sandeep Sharma, D Natarajan, Abdul Samad