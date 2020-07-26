Jake Baker steals demonstrate in episode a single

A self-confessed geek from Victoria who has pet rats stole the present on the opening night of Australian Ninja Warrior.

Jake Baker, 28, was conveniently the most memorable contestant showcased in the initially episode of the show’s fourth time and was specified the nickname ‘Rat Man’ by host Ben Fordham.

In a profile piece which aired right before he ran the course, Jake uncovered that he plays Dungeons and Dragons once a 7 days and has the role of ‘Dungeon Master’, which apparently is a major deal.

“The Dungeon Master controls the place you are, what takes place, the monsters, the scenery,” he discussed. “All of it arrives with each other to try out and make for the greatest sport.”

He also unveiled that he has 3 pet rats which are named Ratalie Portman, Elizabeth Warren and Gnawdrey Hepburn.

“I imagine rats get a definitely undesirable wrap,” he said on the Channel 9 demonstrate. “They’re essentially seriously clean animals. They’re extremely stealthy and they’re genuinely superior at equilibrium.”

Jake brought 1 of his rats with him to observe from the sidelines as he ran the Ninja Warrior system, and the rat was not unhappy.

He finished the training course with ease and completed fourth all round, advancing straight as a result of to the semi-finals.

And he was a strike with viewers.

The speediest on the night time was fan-favorite Ashlin Herbert.

Right after the episode aired, news.com.au caught up with Jake Baker and we can reveal that the rat-loving geek is in truth a police constable in Victoria.

Jake also exposed that this wasn’t his very first time on Australian Ninja Warrior.

“I truly ran the training course in year 1,” he told news.com.au. “I did not do super effectively though, so my identify was proven on the final results board but my run was not televised.”

Jake utilized to be on seasons two and 3 but wasn’t picked by producers to operate the class.

He credits a resourceful application video for getting him back again on the show for time 4.

“I experienced a greater wanting software this year,” he claimed. “I had a good friend do the online video for me because I was horrible at it.

“The movie showed off more of my identity. He confirmed my rats and we received a awesome digital camera angle of the rats crawling all above me as I introduced myself (laughs). He confirmed me coaching and I also described a couple things about remaining a law enforcement officer.”

Jake clearly has to be relatively fit to be a police officer, but he also did a large amount of training with former Ninja Warrior contestant Sheena Steinert in order to get all set for the present.

“She’s a bloody slave driver,” he laughed. “Apart from that I was carrying out a entire ton of ninja-relevant fitness like bouldering, climbing, chin-ups and all that kind of stuff.”

News.com.au also requested Jake about Dungeons and Dragons and he explained that his weekly video games are however going ahead even though Victoria is in lockdown.

“I’m in Melbourne and the boys are in Geelong so we’ve been actively playing on-line,” he mentioned. “I’ve had to find out a couple of personal computer systems to make all the items function on the net in its place of just painted collectible figurines on a board. I’ve experienced to upskill!”

In the episode, it confirmed footage of Jake taking part in Dungeons and Dragons with his mates even though his rats roamed no cost on the table.

But he confident information.com.au that’s not what usually occurs.

“The producers just believed it might be a very good shot,” he laughed.

Just after Jake’s course-operate aired, he received a couple of messages on the net from woman admirers. He told news.com.au that he is one, and when we requested if he’s hoping to meet anyone wonderful by the clearly show, he replied: “I’m not averse to the notion.”

For all those people interested women, Jake’s Instagram handle is @jakeinmidair.

Australian Ninja Warrior proceeds on Monday night time on Channel 9 at 7.30pm