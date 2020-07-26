Coronavirus Australia live news: Daniel Andrews pleads with young Victorians to not risk lives

Cory Weinberg by July 26, 2020 Top News
Coronavirus Australia live news: Daniel Andrews pleads with young Victorians to not risk lives

Premier Daniel Andrews has pleaded with young Victorians to follow coronavirus restrictions in a lengthy social media post on Saturday night.

Follow today’s events as they unfold.

Live updates

By Michael Doyle

Why Aussies overseas are staying where they are

 

It is estimated that more than 350,000 Australians and permanent residents have returned since the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade issued advice recommending those abroad who wished to return home amid the COVID-19 pandemic to do so as soon as possible.

 
While some have been battling cancelled flights, closed borders and capped traveller numbers to get home, others need to stay put aboard.

 
There are a plethora of reasons why many have chosen to continue their lives in other countries: jobs, families, commitments.

 
But for many Australian expats, the news that it was about to get even harder to come home felt like the removal of a safety net.

By Michael Doyle

Should I call out someone for breaking COVID-19 rules?

  

ABC News: Ben Knight

 

What should you do when you see someone doing the wrong thing? And are people more likely to follow the rules if you say something?

  

It is a question a lot of people ask in the comments section. 

  

Health reporter Paige Cockburn has put together this piece about how your actions have a ripple effect.
  
Read more here.

By Michael Doyle

Key Event

Daniel Andrews urges young Victorians to ‘do the right thing’ 
  

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has written a lengthy Facebook post overnight, pleading with young people to follow coronavirus restrictions. 
   
Hours after announcing a further 357 infections and five deaths, Mr Andrews asked the state’s youth to ‘do the right thing’ and not risk spreading the virus. 
  
“I know it’s hard, I know it’s frustrating, and I know you’re over this – believe me, I am too,” he wrote.
  
“But if you’re sitting there right now, deciding if you take that risk or not.
  
“Know that if we allow this virus to spread – if people ignore the rules, or pretend this isn’t happening: restrictions will get tighter, case numbers will grow larger, and more lives will be lost.”

By Michael Doyle

Hello everyone

Good morning blog friends. 
  
A very happy Sunday to you.
  
Michael (Mick) Doyle here to guide you through all of the coronavirus news and updates.
  
ICYMI, here is what made headlines overnight:
  

  • Travellers from Spain arriving in the UK will be required to quarantine for two weeks
  • India has started its first human trials of a potential coronavirus vaccine 
  • Africa’s total number of confirmed cases has risen to 810,008, with more than half of the cases reported in South Africa
  • Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says his fourth coronavirus test has returned a negative result
  • The US has recorded more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 for the fourth day in a row

  
Grab yourself a warm drink, tuck into some breakfast, and join us throughout the day on the blog.

Cory Weinberg

About the author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.
View all posts by Cory Weinberg »

Related Posts

Seattle police declare riot after protesters set fire to construction site

Seattle police declare riot immediately after protesters established hearth to design internet site

July 26, 2020
Peter Green: Fleetwood Mac co-founder dies aged 73

Peter Environmentally friendly: Fleetwood Mac co-founder dies aged 73

July 25, 2020
iPhone 12 leak reveals Sept. 8 launch date

Iphone 12 leak reveals Sept. 8 launch day

July 25, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *