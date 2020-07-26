Coronavirus Australia live news: Daniel Andrews pleads with young Victorians to not risk lives

Why Aussies overseas are staying where they are

It is estimated that more than 350,000 Australians and permanent residents have returned since the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade issued advice recommending those abroad who wished to return home amid the COVID-19 pandemic to do so as soon as possible.



While some have been battling cancelled flights, closed borders and capped traveller numbers to get home, others need to stay put aboard.



There are a plethora of reasons why many have chosen to continue their lives in other countries: jobs, families, commitments.



But for many Australian expats, the news that it was about to get even harder to come home felt like the removal of a safety net.