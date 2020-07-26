Coronavirus Australia live news: Daniel Andrews pleads with young Victorians to not risk lives

Premier Daniel Andrews has pleaded with young Victorians to follow coronavirus restrictions in a lengthy social media post on Saturday night.
Why Aussies overseas are staying where they are
It is estimated that more than 350,000 Australians and permanent residents have returned since the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade issued advice recommending those abroad who wished to return home amid the COVID-19 pandemic to do so as soon as possible.
While some have been battling cancelled flights, closed borders and capped traveller numbers to get home, others need to stay put aboard.
There are a plethora of reasons why many have chosen to continue their lives in other countries: jobs, families, commitments.
But for many Australian expats, the news that it was about to get even harder to come home felt like the removal of a safety net.
Should I call out someone for breaking COVID-19 rules?
What should you do when you see someone doing the wrong thing? And are people more likely to follow the rules if you say something?
It is a question a lot of people ask in the comments section.
Key Event
Daniel Andrews urges young Victorians to ‘do the right thing’
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has written a lengthy Facebook post overnight, pleading with young people to follow coronavirus restrictions.
Hours after announcing a further 357 infections and five deaths, Mr Andrews asked the state’s youth to ‘do the right thing’ and not risk spreading the virus.
“I know it’s hard, I know it’s frustrating, and I know you’re over this – believe me, I am too,” he wrote.
“But if you’re sitting there right now, deciding if you take that risk or not.
“Know that if we allow this virus to spread – if people ignore the rules, or pretend this isn’t happening: restrictions will get tighter, case numbers will grow larger, and more lives will be lost.”
- Travellers from Spain arriving in the UK will be required to quarantine for two weeks
- India has started its first human trials of a potential coronavirus vaccine
- Africa’s total number of confirmed cases has risen to 810,008, with more than half of the cases reported in South Africa
- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says his fourth coronavirus test has returned a negative result
- The US has recorded more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 for the fourth day in a row
