Iphone 12 leak reveals Sept. 8 launch day

Cory Weinberg by July 25, 2020 Top News
There is a new Iphone 12 rumor out, and it’s a doozy. Submitting on Twitter, leaker @ihacktu suggests the Apple iphone party will occur as typical in September, but that we won’t actually see the Apple iphone 12 release day right up until Oct. That month, Apple will allegedly host a independent function focused on its Mac components.

Especially, iHacktu tweets, Apple will host an on the internet-only party to showcase new iPhones, the Apple View 6, new iPads and the lengthy-awaited AirPower wi-fi charger on September 8. In a observe-up tweet, iHacktu states the event might be in September but the phones will not ship right until Oct.

