Google Messages continues to get improved and superior…

Google Messages continues to get better and better...

We have witnessed a continuous stream of updates and function tweaks to Google Messages for near to 12 months now. The RCS element getting 1 of the largest and would make it anything of — not straight, however — a competitor to Apple’s iMessage platform. Now with the affirmation that even more rumoured characteristics are now formal, it is receiving far better and much better.

When Android 11 Beta landed, users noticed new and tweaked characteristics like:

  • Reactions to messages
  • Video clip calling integrration
  • Attaching the latest (5 mins old or much less) images

All pointing to a much much more unified — finally — communications alternative from Google.

A fast examination this early morning showed that the reactions attribute is are living in Australia. To trigger this, you merely have to have to lengthy-push the concept you want to ship a response or acknowledgement to and make your choice.

We’ve witnessed sensible replies in text for some time, with RCS which is taken a move even further including stickers to the chat. A lot like other messaging platforms these types of as WhatsApp and Telegram, this can include a giggle to your chats though cutting down time to get your message throughout.

Other options pointed out in the hottest blog incorporate picture enhancing, voice messaging which is as straightforward as press and keep the microphone icon and that the integration of Google Duo is now finish. A definitely solid enhancement to a excellent platform, now if only all phones and carriers supported RCS in Australia….

