Susan Sarandon places her substantial NYC duplex with spectacular views on the sector for $7.9 million

Susan Sarandon lived in the large pre-war duplex in Chelsea for 29 many years.

And the Oscar profitable actress has place her New York Town property, which spans 6,061 square toes and two floors, on the sector for $7.9 million.

The 73-12 months-outdated motion picture star’s expansive mid-century type pad capabilities scenic views of the city, which include the Empire State Building and the Earth Trade Heart, has five bedrooms, 5.5 baths, two kitchens and a great deal of outdoor space.

Wow: Susan Sarandon lived in the substantial pre-war duplex in Chelsea for 29 several years. And the Oscar profitable actress has place her her New York Metropolis dwelling, which spans 6,061 sq. ft and two floors, on the sector for $7.9 million

The monumental loft home, which Susan obtained in 1991, is positioned in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan on the seventh and eighth floor of a co-op apartment creating.

The open principle house has a large corner library that can be adapted into a sixth bedroom if needed the loft features hardwood flooring, air conditioning, high ceilings, a whole laundry room and a person fire.

The property, mentioned by Sotherby’s International Realty’s Nikki Discipline and Mara Flash Blum, merges two floors with a customized curved staircase.

The non-public gallery foyer, on the eighth ground, is reach by a vital-locked elevator entrance with an open up kitchen, dining place, lounge place and massive home windows to acquire in the outstanding view of the Massive Apple.

The windows on the South side of the duplex span 60 toes large.

The star used the seventh floor for a non-public region for friends as it attributes a next kitchen, 3 bedrooms, two baths, a den/playroom and a 43-foot terrace as perfectly as a wood-burning fire.

Dwelling: The 73-calendar year-aged motion picture star’s expansive mid-century design pad options scenic views of the metropolis, such as the Empire State Setting up and the Planet Trade Middle, has 6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, two kitchens and a lot of outside room pictured September 7, 2019 in Toronto, Canada

In addition, there is critical locked elevator access for the visitors to the seventh flooring.

The major bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with a soaking tub, dressing location and dressing area, as very well as a private balcony there is a corner workplace/library on the eighth flooring.

Susan styled 1 entire tub in the loft with cobalt blue paint and phone calls it the Academy Award bath, according to WSJ the lavatory capabilities her Oscar Award and SAG Award for Useless Man Going for walks, as very well as her 1995 Glamour Girl of the Year Award.

Spectacular: The monumental loft residence, which Susan obtained in 1991, is positioned in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan on the seventh and eighth ground of a co-op apartment creating

Exclusive: Susan styled a person total bath in the loft with cobalt blue paint and calls it the Academy Award bath, in accordance to WSJ the bathroom options her Oscar Award and SAG Award for Dead Male Strolling, as properly as her 1995 Glamour Female of the 12 months Award

She explained to the outlet: ‘I considered it was form of humorous to keep them in the toilet. When individuals come out of the toilet, I expect them to be laughing but they don’t say a factor. Probably they imagine I’m taking it significantly.’

She raised her three youngsters in the duplex, all of whom have moved out she informed WSJ the residence is much too huge for her wants.

Susan has a daughter named Eva Amurri, 35, with ex-husband or wife Franco Amurri she also has two sons Jack, 31, and Miles, 28, with ex-partner Tim Robbins, whom she was in a romance with from 1988 until 2009.

Breathtaking: The main bedroom has an en-suite toilet with a soaking tub, dressing region and dressing home, as very well as a non-public balcony there is a corner business/library on the eighth floor

Extraordinary: A further home showcased two unique sights of the skyline, as effectively as a sitting down space

Immaculate: A bathroom noticed, with views of the skyline it experienced a massive open up shower

Time to relaxation: The loft characteristics one wood-burning fireplace, with loads of home for relaxed chairs