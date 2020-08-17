Home Technology Tony Hawk’s Professional Skater 1 & 2 Demo Datamine Implies Sudden Movie star Cameo

Aug 17, 2020 0 Comments
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 & 2 Demo Datamine Suggests Unexpected Celebrity Cameo
Datamined data files from the Tony Hawk’s Professional Skater 1 + 2 demo noticed to verify that an sudden superstar will make an appearance in the ultimate game.
Prospective spoilers for a magic formula character stick to!Posted on Reddit photographs of the character Officer Dick have been located in the recreation files, with the face model now seemingly based on Jack Black.

Officer Dick appeared in the first Tony Hawk’s Professional Skater video games and afterwards in the 2012 Hd remake as a key skater, suggesting Jack Black may possibly be unlockable in the remake when selected conditions have been fulfilled.

Jack Black’s involvement with the Tony Hawk’s Professional Skater remake has beforehand been teased on Jack Black’s YouTube channel, Jablinski Game titles. Black also built a surprise look in a movie for the skateboarding YouTube channel The Berrics, which included Tony Hawk interviewing “The Initial THPS Forged,” suggesting he was included in the remake in some potential.

This leaked image appears to be to verify that he will be highlighted in the recreation in some potential when it launches on September 4, 2020, for Computer system, PlayStation 4 and Xbox Just one.

It was unveiled past week that the game will modify the title of the “Mute” seize skate trick in honour of its primary creator. If you picked up the demo to practice up in advance of release, examine out our trick checklist to get the most out of your two minutes with The Birdman.

Jordan Oloman is a freelance author for IGN. Stick to him on Twitter.

