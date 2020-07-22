Dodgers Reportedly In Major Extension Talks With Mookie Betts

In a gorgeous enhancement that would mark a substantial shift in a moribund player industry, the Dodgers surface to be closing in on a lengthy-time period extension with not too long ago acquired star Mookie Betts. WEEI.com’s Lou Merloni hears that the sides are nearing settlement even as Betts prepares to don the Dodger blue for the initial time tomorrow. Joel Sherman tweets that talks are without a doubt “quite true.”

If finished, the deal would deal with a ten-year phrase and guarantee Betts somewhere in the community of $350MM to $400MM, in accordance to the report. It appears as if it would occur in right in the vicinity of, if not above, the 10-12 months, $360MM Mike Trout pact that presently stands as the major-ever MLB deal.

The Dodgers compensated a significant price tag in prospective clients and took on a lot of income (both of those for Betts and David Price) in order to secure just 1 year from the 27-yr-old. It normally appeared the team had styles on a lengthier romance, nevertheless it wasn’t at all very clear that vows would be exchanged in advance of Betts hit the open up current market.

Until finally the paperwork is entire, Betts stands as the noticeable top talent of the 2020-21 totally free agent class. As MLBTR’s Tim Dierkes spelled out in his pre-pandemic ability rankings, Betts, who is represented by VC Sports Group, seemed positioned to “reasonably seek out a ten-yr time period with an regular yearly benefit in the $36-40MM range.”

Betts would have represented a single of the most appealing-ever absolutely free agent circumstances. Current current market swings and upcoming collective bargaining negotiations offered a fascinating backdrop for the bidding on these a youthful, higher-excellent player. And then the coronavirus arrived together, overlaying broad uncertainty onto the circumstance.

It looks that both of those the Dodgers and Betts saw a path to limit the threat by striking a bargain now. They’ve absolutely experienced time to get to know one an additional beneath striving conditions more than the past several months, even if Betts hasn’t nonetheless recorded any stats for the storied ballclub.