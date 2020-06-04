LeBron James leads Drew Brees’ backlash after kneeling controversy breaks out

Drew Brees was nervous with his comments about how to kneel during the national anthem “Doesn’t respect the flag.”

After the launch of your interview with Yahoo Sports Wednesday, the Saints quarterback was met with a significant negative reaction to his response to a question about the possibility of NFL players kneeling, as Colin Kaepernick and others did in 2016, during this season’s national anthem. next season. Brees said he can never support those actions.

Fans, his New Orleans teammates, and other athletes, such as LeBron James, have denounced Brees’ comments.

“WOW MAN !!” James wrote on Twitter. “It is still surprising at this point. Of course not! You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee? It has absolutely nothing to do with disrespect for [the flag] and our soldiers (men and women) who keep our land free.

“My father-in-law was one of those men who also fought for this country. I asked him a question about it and I thank him all the time for his commitment. He never found Kap’s peaceful protest offensive because he and I know what is right and what is wrong is wrong! God bless you.”

Former NFL analyst and current ESPN Ryan Clark also chimed in with his perception of Brees’ comments.

I always knew who it was! Every time they came to me and said they couldn’t go home because I didn’t think it was Jesus. Oh good! Keep cheering ” Clark wrote on Twitter.

Jason and Devin McCourty of the New England Patriots called Brees’ interview “disgrace.”

“This is a disgrace! To talk about your grandparents as if there were no black men fighting alongside them. ” wrote the joint Twitter account of the McCourty brothers. Those men then returned to a country that hated them. Don’t avoid the problem and try to do it over a flag or the army. Fight like your grandfather for what is right!

Jets safety Jamal Adams was also clearly disappointed with Brees.

Damn Drew … Adams wrote.

ESPN Radio host Peter Rosenberg recorded a video response to a clip of Brees’ interview with Yahoo Finance to offer his thoughts as well.

“Shout out to Drew Brees for officially becoming the captain of the ‘you’re missing the point, white privilege, Hall of Fame’ club,” he said.