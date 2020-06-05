‘Shirley’ review: Elisabeth Moss again outshines the movie as troubled writer Shirley Jackson

Adapted from Susan Scarf Merrell’s book, the movie introduces Jackson (Moss) as a near-bedridden wreck, living in Vermont with her English professor husband Stanley Hyman (Michael Stuhlbarg) when the aforementioned fictional couple lands at their doorstep.

Fred Nemser (Logan Lerman) has arrived for a teaching gig along with his new bride Rose (Odessa Young), who is enlisted to perform work around the house. Rose’s main job, however, turns out to be serving as a companion to Shirley, who — coming off her success with short stories — is embarking upon a novel, despite Stanley’s concerns that in her fragile condition she’s “just not up to it.”

The book would turn out to be “Hangsaman,” considered one of Jackson’s best. Yet there’s a lot more going on than that, especially for poor Rose. Shirley is blunt and abusive, while Stanley is creepily lecherous, pawing her at every opportunity. It’s a wonder, frankly, that the newlyweds don’t run fleeing from the house right away, although Fred’s ambitions are used to explain their pliancy.

Directed by Josephine Decker (“Madeline’s Madeline”) from Sarah Gubbins’ script, “Shirley” wrestles with the age-old problem of how to translate an author’s creative process — all that ideating inside her head — to the screen, with fitful success that includes, unfortunately, weird trances.