Michael Thomas de los Santos, Demario Davis accept Drew Brees’ apology

Drew Brees’ apology has not convinced everyone, but two prominent voices in his own locker room have taken the Saints quarterback for his word.

A day after Brees said he “would never agree with anyone who did not respect the flag,” sparking anger from a wide range of athletes, including Saints star catcher Michael Thomas, the 41-year-old man. wrote an apology on Instagram for her “callous” comments

“One of my brothers made a public statement yesterday that he did not agree with” Thomas tweeted Thursday. “He apologized and I accept it because that is what we are taught to do as Christians. Now back to the movement! #GeorgeFloyd.”

It was a contrast to Thomas’ tweets on Wednesday immediately after Brees’s interview with Yahoo Finance, which addressed the subject of Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest against social injustice and police brutality, the same issues as They are still at the center of protests across the country after George Floyd’s death.

“He doesn’t know any better,” Thomas tweeted Wednesday, adding, “We don’t care if you disagree and who else cares about that.”

Brees acknowledged Thursday that “I will never know what it is to be a black man or raise black children in the United States, but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right.” … I recognize that I should talk less and listen more … and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all have to listen. “

While it sounded hollow to some athletes, Brees’ apology seemed to be a step in the right direction in the minds of his own teammates.

“I think it is a form of true leadership,” said Saints linebacker Demario Davis. said on CNN. “That is taking possession. What we expected the first time was for Drew to elaborate more on racism and the sentiments of the black community. He admitted that he lost the mark. For him to come out and say ‘I lost the mark, I have been insensitive, but what I’m going to start doing is listening and learning from the black community and finding ways to help them. ‘I think it’s a model for all of America

“For him to admit that he was wrong and say that I can do better and that I will do better, I think that is leadership at its best.”