Manipur Girl, COVID-19 suspect, gets 3 minutes to say goodbye to father

Cory Weinberg by June 5, 2020 Top News

The girl had returned from Chennai on a Shramik train and was then sent to institutional quarantine.

Kangpokpi:

When 22-year-old Anjali Hmangte was taken to Manipur’s Kangpokpi from a quarantine center in Imphal, she had only three minutes left to say goodbye to her father, who died Tuesday night of a prolonged illness.

Heartbreaking images show the girl, a COVID-19 suspect, approaching the coffin, spying, but not even her mother, family or neighbors were able to approach and comfort her. The doctors kept looking at her stopwatch and as soon as the assigned three minutes were up, the health authorities took her away.

The girl had returned from Chennai on a Shramik train (special trains for migrant workers and their families) on May 25 and was then sent to institutional quarantine when another passenger she traveled with tested positive for the virus.

Only after asking the authorities for permission and wearing a full set of personal protective equipment (PPE), the girl was able to attend her father’s funeral on Wednesday.

An additional 13 cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Manipur, bringing the state’s coronavirus case count to 121, the state government said Thursday.

Cory Weinberg

About the author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.
View all posts by Cory Weinberg »

Related Posts

Delhi woman alleges COVID positive father died after treatment delay

June 5, 2020
Updates from around the world.

Updates from around the world.

June 5, 2020
Chinese companies facing setback in the United States are hedging their bets in Hong Kong

Chinese companies facing setback in the United States are hedging their bets in Hong Kong

June 5, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *