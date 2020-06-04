Retired Marine General John Allen: Trump’s threats of military force may be ‘the beginning of the end of the American experiment’

General John Allen, a former commander of US forces in Afghanistan and a former special presidential envoy of the Global Coalition to Counter ISIS under the Obama administration, wrote in an opinion piece for Foreign policy that “even for the casual observer, Monday was horrible for the United States and its democracy.”

His comments come after the president declared himself “his president of law and order” when peaceful protesters outside the White House gates dispersed with gas, explosions, and rubber bullets, apparently for Trump I could visit a nearby church. He remained in the bricked-up building for a few minutes before returning to the White House.

The episode followed nearly a week of protests across the country that were sometimes turned violent by the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.

“Donald Trump is not religious, he does not need religion, and he does not care about devotees, except to the extent that they meet their political needs. The President did not project any of the highest emotions or desperately needed leadership each quarter. this nation during this terrible time, “Allen wrote.