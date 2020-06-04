Putin declares emergency over large Arctic oil spill

An environmental group described the damage as “catastrophic,” and the concentration of pollutants in nearby waters has already exceeded allowable levels tens of thousands of times, according to Russia’s Rosprirodnadzor environmental agency.

Originally, the plant’s employees tried to contain the spill on their own and did not report the incident to the emergency services for two days, the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Evgeny Zinichev, said during a Wednesday meeting chaired by Putin. and shown on national television.

“So what, are we going to learn about social media emergencies now? Are you okay there?” Putin said, chiding Krasnoyarsk governor Alexander Uss and managers of the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company, which operates the station, for a belated response after local authorities learned of the spill on social media.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s main law enforcement body, said Tuesday that a criminal investigation was launched into 20,000 tons of diesel fuel that spilled into a Norilsk river after the “unexplained decompression” of a storage tank. .