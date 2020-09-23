Tommy Tivito, a founding member of The Four Seasons, has died at the age of 92

Tivito died in Las Vegas on Monday, his friend Alfredo Nittoli said First posted the news on Facebook.
The other two founding members, Frankie Valli and Bob Guardio, were also released A statement on social media.
“In this very difficult time we send our love to his family. He will miss all those who loved him,” read part of the message.
Together with Joe Long, the men started all four in the 1960s, and became known for their compliments and falsesets. Divito and Valli have been performing together since 1954, when the band began.
During their time together, the band had four No. 1 hits, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” and “Rock Doll.”
There were four seasons Admitted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame They were immortalized in the 1990s and 2005 with the creation of the hit music “Jersey Boys”. It tells the story of the band and won four Tony Awards in 2006, including Best Music.
Divido was born on June 19, 1928, in Belleville, New Jersey, the youngest of nine children. He learned how to play the guitar and started performing at the age of eight.
His last album was a series of Italian folk songs, which he recorded and released in 2006.