Mary Pat Gleason, ‘Mom’ actress, dies at 70

She was 70 years old.

“For those of you who didn’t know, Mary Pat had been waging the most heroic battle against cancer after being in remission for quite some time. She continued to work on shows like ‘Blacklist’ and ‘Mom’ even despite the pain. I visited Providence Saint Joseph’s shortly before this pandemic and, while struggling with tears during our visit, I constantly made jokes and was more concerned for the well-being of everyone else, “Justice wrote. “She was a special woman and we are proud to call her our friend and we were honored to be her managers.”

Gleason recently had a recurring role in the CBS comedy “Mom.” During his long career, he appeared in episodes of television series such as “Friends”, “Will & Grace” and “American Housewife”. Gleason won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1986 as part of the writing team for the soap opera “The Guiding Light”.

Some of his film credits include “Basic Instinct”, “The Crucible” and “Intolerable Cruelty”.