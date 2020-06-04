Maharashtra records highest peak in single day in coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus: The total number of deaths in Mumbai is now 1,417

Mumbai

Maharashtra reported the highest single-day peak in coronavirus deaths today with 122 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 2,587. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 74,860.

The state, home to the financial and entertainment capital of India, Mumbai, has been the hardest hit in the country, accounting for more than a third of India’s total coronavirus cases. Mumbai only reported 1,276 cases today and accounted for 49 of the 122 deaths. The total number of deaths in the financial capital is now 1,417.

The death count in Pune reached 378, as 11 people died from the infection in 24 hours, the highest peak in a single day for the city.

A total of 996 patients were released from hospitals today, bringing the count of recovered cases to 32,329 so far, according to a statement. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 39,935, he said, adding that a total of 4.97,276 samples have been analyzed.

Maharashtra, which has been battling the deadly disease, had to face another adversity today when Cyclone Nisarga hit the coastal state. Mumbai was on high alert, however, not much damage was reported. Flights have also been resumed in the city.

India’s coronavirus case count has crossed 2,000 rupees after a record number of 8,909 people tested positive for the deadly virus in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country was 2,07,615, including 5,815 deaths, according to government data. The country is currently the seventh among the 10 nations most affected by the virus.

With PTI tickets