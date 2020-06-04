Kanye West donates $ 2 million, pays college tuition for George Floyd’s daughter

West established a 529 educational plan to fully cover the college tuition of Gianna Floyd, George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, according to West’s representative.

West’s donation, which will also help cover families’ legal expenses, comes in the wake of massive protests across the country after the deaths. Many voices in entertainment call for an end to systematic racism, police brutality, and political leadership action.

Three of the Minneapolis police officers arrested in Floyd’s death They make their first appearance in court on Thursday afternoon, as the Floyd family celebrates the first of several planned memorial services.

Derek Chauvin, the officer who held Floyd by the neck for nearly 9 minutes, was arrested last week and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Prosecutors charged him on Wednesday with a more serious second-degree murder charge.

Arbery, a black man, was fatally shot while running outside of Brunswick, GA., on February 23. Three white men have been arrested in his death.

Taylor was an EMT who was shot at least eight times in March when three officers forcibly entered her Kentucky department. The FBI has opened an investigation into his death.

