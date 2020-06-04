Impossible Foods will be sold to consumers as the plant-based meat market skyrockets

Impossible Foods said Thursday it will sell plant-based meat patties in the US. USA Directly to consumers through their own website, as the demand for vegan alternatives increases amid rising meat prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move is part of Impossible Foods’ drive to sell directly to consumers and expand its retail footprint this year, following growing demand for retailers and restaurants.

Beef and pork producers, including Tyson Foods, temporarily closed many meat plants earlier this year to curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, as several staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Meat prices skyrocketed as consumers sought to stock up on staple foods amid the shortage, forcing many consumers to switch to a plant-based meat option.

According to market research firm Nielsen, sales of fresh meat alternatives increased 178.5 percent in the week ending May 23, while fresh meat sales increased 24.4 percent.

California-based Impossible Foods, Beyond Meat’s main rival, already sells its products in more than 3,000 supermarkets, including Albertsons, Gelson’s, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway and Wegmans.

Impossible Foods said it will offer free shipping and two-day home delivery on orders placed through its website.

