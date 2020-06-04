Grindr to remove ‘ethnicity filter’ in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement

The gay dating and hookup app announced the change Monday, saying, “We will continue to fight racism in Grindr, both through dialogue with our community and a zero tolerance policy for racism and hate speech on our platform.” .

“As part of this commitment, and based on your feedback, we have decided to remove the ethnicity filter from our next release.”

Grindr, who describes himself as “the world’s largest social media app for gay, bi, trans, and gay people,” had previously been criticized for allowing users to filter out ethnicity-based matches as part of your paid service “Xtra”.

Currently, tech users can filter potential partners by height, weight, age, and ethnicity, though it’s not the only dating app that offers these filters.