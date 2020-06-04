European unemployment is half that of America. This is why

The EU unemployment rate rose to 6.6% in April from 6.4% in March, Eurostat, the European Union’s statistical office, said on Wednesday.

Job loss was not distributed evenly across all EU countries. The unemployment rate in Spain, which was strongly affected by the coronavirus, increased to 14.8% from 14.2% the previous month. Meanwhile, Germany kept its unemployment rate stable at 3.5%, according to Eurostat.

Still, data indicates that Europe has been able to control unemployment while fighting its worst economic crisis since the 1930s. The European Commission predicts that GDP in the 19 countries that use the euro contract at 7.75% this year , a file.

Economists partially attribute the widespread reliance on short-term work programs, which encourage struggling companies to retain employees, but reduce their hours of work. The state then subsidizes a portion of your pay. In Germany, for example, the government covers between 60% and 67% of the payment for hours not worked.