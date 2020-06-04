Coco Gauff gives a speech at the Black Lives Matter protest: “We must change now”

Coco Gauff cannot vote, but that does not mean that it cannot make a difference. The 16-year-old American tennis star is doing her part as protests have spread across the country following the murder of African-American George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer.

Gauff attended a recent Black Lives Matter protest in his hometown of Delray Beach, Florida, and delivered a speech.

“I think it’s sad that I’m here protesting the same thing that [my grandmother] He did it more than 50 years ago, “Gauff said.” So I’m here to tell you that we must love each other first, no matter what. We must have difficult conversations with our friends. I have spent the whole week having difficult conversations, trying to educate my non-black friends on how they can help the movement. Secondly, we have to act. “

During the speech, Gauff said that there are many ways that people can bring about change, such as voting and using their voice.

“I saw a quote from Dr. (Martin Luther) King that said,” The silence of good people is worse than the brutality of bad people, “he said.” So you shouldn’t be silent. If you choose silence, you choose the side. of the oppressor. “

Gauff has also been active on social media. When Roger Federer joined the #BlackOutTuesday movement on social media by posting a black square, he posted a link to blacklives.matter.carrd.co, which offers a variety of ways to make a difference through donations, requests, and other resources.

“It is not just about George Floyd,” he said during the peaceful protest. “It is about Trayvon Martin. This is about Eric Garner. This is about Breonna Taylor. This is about things that have been happening. He was eight years old when Trayvon Martin was killed. So why am I here at 16 and still demanding change? And it breaks my heart because I am fighting for the future of my brothers. I am fighting for the future of my future children. I am fighting for the future of my future grandchildren. So we must change now. “

Gauff’s actions caught the attention of retired former No. 1 Kim Clijsters.

“Thank you for being a child my daughter will learn and admire,” Clijsters wrote on Twitter. “I promise that we will continue teaching our children what needs to be done so that they too can pass it on. It all starts at home! “