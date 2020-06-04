Aaron Rodgers can ‘miss me with those bulls – t’

Aaron Rodgers was praised for your instagram post that most observers saw Drew Brees as an indirect shot for his opinion of the kneeling players during the National Anthem. However, Martellus Bennett struggled with Rodgers, with whom he played for seven games in 2017 with the Green Bay Packers.

Retired tight end Bennett tweeted an old Rodgers quote in which the superstar quarterback said his teammates knelt: “They have a battle for racial equality. That’s what they try to start a conversation about. “

“It doesn’t sound like an ally, it sounds like a viewer,” Bennett tweeted.

“So miss me with those bulls-t” he followed up with. “Show me one. I don’t want to see them paint these guys as white saviors who always talked. It’s just not true. I was there. He saw what I went through while protesting in Green Bay. And protesting in Wisconsin is a wild experience.”

The New Orleans Saints quarterback Brees received strong criticism Wednesday for telling Yahoo Finance that he would never agree that anyone disrespects the American flag when asked about the players protesting the Police brutality and racial inequality at a time when protests and looting have erupted across the country following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. Rodgers responded by posting a photo of the Packers players folding their arms and saying that protests on the field have nothing to do with disrespect for the flag.

“A few years ago we were criticized for blocking weapons in solidarity before the game. It has NEVER been about a hymn or a flag. Not then. Not now. Listen with an open heart, let’s educate ourselves and then turn word and thought into action, “he wrote, using the hashtags #loveoverfear #wakeupamerica #itstimeforchange #solidarity #libertyandjusticeforall

But Bennett, who spent the 2012 season with the Giants, was not enthusiastic about the gesture.