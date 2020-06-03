UCLA furious at LAPD using Jackie Robinson Stadium as a “field jail”

The Los Angeles Police Department has been using UCLA’s Jackie Robinson Stadium as a “field jail” for people who were violating the curfew in protests held in response to the murder of George Floyd by police, according to University.

UCLA said Tuesday night that it was unaware of how Los Angeles police were using its stadium, claiming that the protesters’ arrest was occurring without “knowledge or permission from UCLA.”

“We are concerned that the Jackie Robinson Stadium is used as a” field jail, “” the university said. On twitter. “This was done without UCLA’s knowledge or permission. As a tenant of the stadium, we inform local agencies that UCLA will NOT grant permission if there is a request like this in the future.”

The announcement came later a letter drawing attention to the matter It was circulated by UCLA faculty, stating that the LAPD was deliberately leading arrested protesters to sheriff’s buses and taking them to the stadium.

The area around the stadium had previously been used by the local government as a coronavirus test site.

“The cruel irony that this took place in a place used as a COVID-19 test site is not lost on those arrested or on us,” wrote the teachers, who also mentioned that officers did not wear masks and were disregarded. other CDC, city, and county measures to combat COVID-19 recruitment.

A Twitter user claiming to have been arrested “During a peaceful protest on June 1,” they said they spent five hours in custody, of which 4 ½ “were on a crowded prison bus.” They also detailed the conditions of detention, adding that there was no food, water or bathroom.