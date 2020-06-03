The Knicks now know exactly where they are for the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery

2020 is normal in one respect: The NBA playoffs will not include the Knicks.

As long as the proposed 22-team restart format for the NBA season is approved by the Board of Governors as expected on Thursday, the Knicks season will be over. The Post previously reported this as a highly likely scenario. Instead, all the attention of the franchise will now be focused on the NBA draw, a date has not yet been set for that, and the hiring of a coach by new president Leon Rose.

Teams with the worst three records of the regular season, the Warriors, Cavaliers and Timberwolves, will have a 14 percent chance of winning the lottery, as the odds remain the same as last year’s new format. Right behind them are the Hawks, Pistons, and Knicks. The Hawks have a 12.5 percent chance at No. 1 pick, the Pistons at 10.5 percent and the Knicks, with their record of 21-45, will be at nine percent and the sixth best odds of getting the best player. in the NBA 2020 Draft, which is expected sometime in October now. Last year, the Knicks were one of the three teams with the best odds of getting the first pick, but they ended up picking third and taking RJ Barrett.

The Knicks are one of eight teams that will not be included in the proposed restart at Disney’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida. But those teams can participate in a fall training camp and league of four to five teams to remain relevant. in their respective markets, as ESPN reported has been discussed. The league doesn’t want teams to go from March to December, when the next season could start, without playing any games.

If this plan comes to fruition, it’s unclear who would play for the Knicks and who would coach them. Rose is believed to be passing interim coach Mike Miller, although she may receive an interview and is expected to remain with the organization in some way. The Knicks could have eight free agents, with five players: Bobby Portis, Taj Gibson, Wayne Ellington, Elfrid Payton and Reggie Bullock, with team options and Allonzo Trier, Moe Harkless and Damyean Dotson guaranteed as free agents.