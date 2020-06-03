Pregnant Kerala elephant who ate pineapple filled with firecrackers walked for days in pain

Kerala Elephant Incident: Fruit exploded in its mouth and led to inevitable tragedy.

Thiruvananthapuram:

No arrests have been made a week after a pregnant elephant died in the Palakkad district of Kerala, standing on a river. He had eaten a pineapple filled with biscuits, supposedly placed by some locals. The elephant’s death and the trauma it suffered have caused great outrage, and thousands have called for strong action against the perpetrators.

Police have launched an investigation to catch the culprits and have filed a First Information Report against unknown persons. The incident came to light after a forest officer recounted the details of the horrible death on social media.

Authorities now suspect that the elephant ate the fruit in late April or early May. “We do not know when the incident occurred. But due to the hunger and the decline of the elephant, we suspect that it would have happened about 20 days ago,” forest officer Aashique Ali U told NDTV.

The wounded elephant walked for days, in throbbing pain and hunger.

The elephant autopsy report came out yesterday.

The wild elephant had left the Silent Valley forest, meandering to a nearby town in search of food.

Country-made biscuit pineapples are generally used by locals to protect their fields from wild boars. According to forest officials, the elephant is suspected to have eaten one of the pineapples.

The fruit exploded in his mouth, leading to the inevitable tragedy.

The explosion of the cookie in his mouth was so powerful that his tongue and mouth were seriously injured. The elephant walked through the town for days, in throbbing pain and hunger. He was unable to eat anything due to his injuries. He even went back to nature.

The explosion of the cookie in his mouth was so powerful that his tongue and mouth were seriously injured.

Authorities learned of the elephant only on May 25, two days before its death.

The elephant finally walked to the Velliyar river and stayed there. The photos showed the elephant standing in the river with its mouth and trunk in the water, perhaps for unbearable pain relief. Forest Officer Mohan Krishnan, who narrated the details and shared the photos on Facebook, said he must have done this to avoid flies and other insects on his wounds.

The forest officers brought two captive elephants, named Surendran and Neelakanthan, to remove her from the river.

After officials tried to rescue the elephant, she died at 4 p.m. on May 27, standing in the water.

The elephant was taken back to the forest in a truck, where the forest officials cremated it.