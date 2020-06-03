Keke Palmer tells the National Guard ‘March with us’ during a protest in Hollywood

The actress passionately spoke to several members of the National Guard who were on the scene and asked them to march together protesters and telling them to “be the change” in the fight against racial injustice after the murder of George Floyd.

“We have people here who need your help,” Palmer said in a video Tweeted by NBC News correspondent Gadi Schwartz. “This is when they unite with the community, with society, to stop government oppression. Period. We need them, so march with us.”

She continued: “March with us. March with us. Get your people. March with us. Let the revolution be televised. March with us and show us that you are here for us. Let’s do it. We start to march and you march with us. Make history with us, please. “

A member of the guard offered to walk the group through an intersection, but said they needed to remain at their post.