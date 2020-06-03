John Boyega tells London Black Lives Matter protesters: ‘Now is the time’

The star made an emotional speech in a megaphone as thousands of people passed through Hyde Park, marching in solidarity with protesters in the United States.

“Black lives have always mattered,” Boyega said at the rally. “We have always been important. We have always wanted to say something. We have always succeeded independently. And now is the time. I am not waiting. I am not waiting.”

“Every black person understands and realizes the first time they are reminded that they are black,” Boyega added, occasionally stopping to fight tears during the speech. “You remember. Every black person here remembers when someone else reminded you that you were black.”

Crowds braved bad weather to gather at the central London protest, following the example of activists who demonstrations organized in the United States for more than a week in response to the murder of Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.