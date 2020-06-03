Jammu and Kashmir COVID-19 The family of the victim attacked in the middle of the funeral, escapes with the body half burned

Coronavirus: the family that security officials present at the scene did not help (Representative)

New Delhi:

A mafia disrupted the funeral of a COVID-19 victim on Tuesday and forced family members to flee with the body half burned, prompting the intervention of the administration that later ensured cremation elsewhere according to protocol.

A 72-year-old man, native to the Doda district, became the fourth victim of the coronavirus in the Jammu region.

“We were on our way to the funeral along with a revenue officer and a medical team, and lit the pyre at a cremation ground in the Domana area when a large group of local residents appeared on the scene and disrupted the last rites,” said the man. son said.

Only the man’s close relatives, including his wife and two children, were present during the cremation. They had to flee with the half-burned body in an ambulance to save themselves from the mafia that threw stones at them.

“We asked for government permission to take the body to our home district for the last rites, but we were told that all the necessary arrangements were in place and that we would not face any problems during the cremation,” said the victim’s son. .

He also alleged that security officials present at the scene did not help.

“The ambulance driver and other hospital staff helped us a lot and managed to get us back to the GMC hospital with the body … the government should have come up with a better plan to carry out the funeral for the victims of coronavirus, taking into account considering past experience and problems encountered during the funeral of such victims, “said the victim’s son.

The body was later taken to a cremation site in the Bhagwati Nagar area of ​​the city, where it was sent to the flames in the afternoon in the presence of senior civilian officials, including the additional deputy commissioner and the subdivision magistrate under strict security. .