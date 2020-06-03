An NFL head coach said he was “shocked, sad and angry” at the murder of George Floyd, adding that the league does not have a racism problem.

“[Floyd’s death] It is a social problem that we all need to join to correct it, ”Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio told reporters Tuesday, saying discrimination and racism are not widespread in the NFL.

“I think our problems in the NFL in that regard are minimal,” said Fangio, who has been in the ranks of the NFL coaches since 1986, except in 2010 when he was the defensive coordinator for Stanford. “We are a meritocracy league, you get what you get, you get what you get. I don’t see racism at all in the NFL, I don’t see discrimination in the NFL.”

That comment is likely to generate disagreement in some sectors. Many NFL critics of race say the league criticized Colin Kaepernick for his protests at the police brutality he knelt in during the national anthem. Also, a few days ago, Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills tore up Roger Goodell’s statement about Floyd’s death, tweeting “Save the bulls-t.”

Floyd, 46, died May 25 in Minneapolis after police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes after Floyd was suspected of having spent a counterfeit $ 20 bill. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Before Fangio’s comments about the NFL, he opened the call to reporters saying that Floyd’s death was a horrible act that should never have happened.

“I was shocked, sad and angry when I saw what the police did to George Floyd handcuffed in the stomach that led to his death,” said Fangio. “He should be punished throughout the law for the crimes of which he was accused, in addition to being accused of treason for not keeping the insignia and uniform entrusted to him … It is a social problem that we must all join to correct. ‘ ‘

Fangio, who, according to ESPN, has supported the Rooney Rule for greater diversity in the ranks of NFL coaches in the past, he told reporters that he encouraged his players to protest. He also credited Justin Simmons ‘security efforts on a recent day in Simmons’ hometown of Stuart, Florida.

“I thought it was great, Justin is a great person, a great leader, he screwed his head on correctly, he sees the problems and how they should be solved,” said Fangio. “He’s looking for solutions, and it’s easy for everyone to identify the problems … we need to find solutions and I think Justin is one of those guys that will find solutions.”

Broncos CEO Joe Ellis had a virtual meeting with players on how the team could come together for some social justice initiatives. Fangio said he would speak to the players on the same issues on Thursday.

Previously, Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, one of the few black NFL coaches, said he is angry about Floyd’s death and that everyone, including himself, has to do better.

“How do we make that kind of change? Where’s the responsibility for that kind of [expletive]? the Chargers coach said in a interview with the Los Angeles Times. “That’s where I am now. I’m angry, I’m angry, and I don’t want to just make a nice statement.

“I have done nothing to make this a better place for my son,” said Lynn, 51. “I remember having a conversation with him when he was 16 about how to handle the police, and then at 30, I called him and just spoke to him again because I am very scared.” I want to do something, but to be honest with you, I don’t know what that is. “

On the home front, Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Jets safety Jamal Adams spoke in different ways on social media about Floyd’s death.