Denver Broncos head coach: “I don’t see racism at all in the NFL”

“I think our problems in the NFL in that regard are minimal,” said Fangio. “We are a meritocracy league, you get what you get, you get what you get.”
“I don’t see racism at all in the NFL. I don’t see discrimination in the NFL,” added Fangio. “… We are fortunate. We all live together, united as one, by a common goal, and we all mix and mingle tremendously. If society reflected an NFL team, we would all be great.”
Of the 32 teams in the NFL, only four have a non-white head coach. Of the five head coach vacancies in the offseason, only one was filled by a non-white person when Ron Rivera, who is Hispanic, was hired by Washington. Only two of the current general managers are minorities.
On May 19, the NFL announced the implementation of improved diversity policies and an expansion of the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview a minority coach every time a head coach opens.
Now, clubs must interview at least two minority candidates for head coach vacancies; at least one minority candidate for any of the three coordinator vacancies; and at least one outside minority candidate for senior soccer operations or the position of general manager.
Minority and female applicants should also be included in the interview processes for senior positions in the main office, such as club president and senior executives in communications, finance, human resources, legal, soccer operations, sales, marketing , sponsorship, information technology and security positions.