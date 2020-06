CBO: a lost decade is looming for the US economy

The CBO warns in a new analysis that the pandemic will reduce cumulative economic output over the next 10 years by $ 7.9 trillion, or 3% of GDP over the decade, compared to its January projections. Without taking inflation into account, the damage totals $ 15.7 trillion, or 5.3% of GDP.

The CBO said the reviews reflect expectations of lower consumer spending caused by business closure and social distancing . In addition, the recent fall in energy prices is expected to “severely” reduce investment in that sector, the CBO warned.

Recent legislation, which includes more than $ 2 trillion in stimulus, will only partially mitigate the economic consequences caused by the pandemic, the CBO said.

The big warning: The CBO warned that there is an unusually high degree of uncertainty surrounding its forecasts because the course of the pandemic is unknown and how the economy will respond is unclear.