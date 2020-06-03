Australia to Investigate Police Attack on Journalists in Washington

During a live morning newscast on the “Sunrise” show in Australia on Tuesday, police were seen using their shields to remove US Channel 7 News correspondent Amelia Brace and photojournalist Tim Myers from the scene. The Australian store is an affiliate of CNN.
Marise Payne, the country’s chancellor, said Morrison had “contacted the Australian Embassy in Washington DC on Tuesday to instruct them to investigate the troublesome incident and provide further advice on how to register the Australian government’s concern.”
Payne added in an interview with ABC Radio National on Tuesday that “I want more advice on how we would go about recording Australia’s strong concerns with responsible local authorities in Washington.”
The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade “contacted Amelia and Tim, the Channel 7 team, to verify her well-being through the embassy and Channel 7 here in Australia,” Payne said.
“We remain steadfast in our commitment to protect journalists and guarantee equal justice for all under the law,” he added.
At least 20 journalists have been arrested, according to the media regulator. CNN’s Omar Jiménez and members of his crew were detained by police during a live broadcast at the protest site in Minneapolis last week, despite clearly identifying himself as a journalist.
The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is investigating the alleged assault by a Wall Street Journal reporter covering protests by members of the New York Police Department.
In an interview with “Sunrise” after the incident in Washington DC, Brace said that “we have regrouped, we are not that bad. Actually, it is tear gas that attracts you the most, it is very difficult to continue speaking in that situation.” “
Brace said she and Myers were shot with rubber bullets.
“There was no escape at that time, we had the [National Guard] Behind us, the police entered so fast that there was nowhere to go, “added Brace.