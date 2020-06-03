Australia to Investigate Police Attack on Journalists in Washington

During a live morning newscast on the “Sunrise” show in Australia on Tuesday, police were seen using their shields to remove US Channel 7 News correspondent Amelia Brace and photojournalist Tim Myers from the scene. The Australian store is an affiliate of CNN.

Marise Payne, the country’s chancellor, said Morrison had “contacted the Australian Embassy in Washington DC on Tuesday to instruct them to investigate the troublesome incident and provide further advice on how to register the Australian government’s concern.”

Payne added in an interview with ABC Radio National on Tuesday that “I want more advice on how we would go about recording Australia’s strong concerns with responsible local authorities in Washington.”