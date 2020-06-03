As Mumbai prepares for the cyclone, airlines warned they should be vigilant

DGCA said that the prevailing wind conditions at the exit should be taken into account (File)

New Delhi:

Civil aviation regulator DGCA warned airlines of the dangers of operating during the monsoon and stormy conditions, especially at a time when a cyclone is rushing towards Maharashtra and Gujarat and after an extended period of not flying into the skies due to to blocking the coronavirus.

In a “circular of operations” to airlines, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation reminded them of the challenges of operating large passenger planes during the monsoon, as this season generally sees dust storms, electrical storms, high winds, and hail, among others.

Flight operators should opt for more experienced pilots during the monsoon, the aviation regulator said, issuing several guidelines.

“It should be understood that the requirement is minimum experience (cabin experience), wherever possible, operators should strive to have a level higher than the minimum, especially in cases where both crew members are operating after of a long gap in the flight, “he said. in a statement, adding: “The crew should also strive to keep up-to-date with the required weather information from all available sources.”

Claiming that runway conditions have a direct impact on aircraft performance, the DGCA said pilots should understand the conditions, which should be taken into account in “performance calculations.”

“The calculation of the fuel increase should be done very cautiously and should take into account the en-route weather and destination and trend forecasting. Selecting a suitable destination alternative is also an important aspect during adverse and monsoonal conditions,” said.

“The prevailing wind conditions at the exit should be taken into account for performance calculations, any significant deviation, especially an increase in tailwind conditions and runway surface conditions should ensure that performance returns to calculate before takeoff, “he added.

While bad weather is avoided on the road, fuel availability must be constantly monitored. “… the use of anti-ice devices can end up consuming more of the fuel planned for such activity,” he said.

When a flight deviates, all the latest and available information that the pilot needs for decision making should be provided.

Domestic flight operations that were suspended for weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic resumed last month.

Cyclone Nisarga, the first to attack near Mumbai in more than 100 years, is hurtling towards the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat and is expected to make landfall near the city on Wednesday afternoon. It can cause heavy rains and winds with a speed of up to 100 kilometers per hour.