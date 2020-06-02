Prime Minister’s First Keynote Speech On Economy After Unlock1: Highlights

This is Prime Minister Modi’s first speech after the Unlock1 government announcement on Saturday. (Proceedings)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the annual session of the main industrial body, the Confederation of Indian Industry, this morning, his first major speech on economic-related issues since the government announced a gradual plan to reopen the country after two months of blockade to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

His office tweeted this morning: “At 11 am today, Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the # CIIAnnualSession2020. He will speak on the topic:” Growth Recovery. “After Unlock-1 has been announced, this would be the prime minister’s important speech on aspects related to the Indian economy. ”

Here are the highlights of his speech.

  • “These types of online events have become the new normal during the pandemic.”
  • “I have faith in India’s innovation, the industry leaders, all of you. India will regain its growth.”
  • “The coronavirus may have slowed us down. But the reality is that today India has entered Unlock1. Regaining growth has already begun.”
  • “We took the right steps at the right time. We not only made preparations for physical resources, but we also tried to save human resources.”
  • “Strengthening India by strengthening the economy amidst the COVID-19 fight is one of our top priorities.”
  • “To get India back on track for accelerated growth, five things are very important: intention, inclusion, investment, infrastructure, innovation.”
  • “For us, the reforms mean having the courage to make bold decisions and then ensuring that they are implemented on a temporary basis. We have been continuously working to create a favorable environment for investment and business.”
  • “Today, possibilities have been opened for private actors in the space sectors, the atomic sectors. Their participation in strategic sectors has become a reality.”
  • “We are trying to maximize opportunities for MSMEs. To understand government decisions, we have to understand the global situation.”

