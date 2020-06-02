NetEase IPO: Chinese Gaming Company Seeks Nearly $ 3 Billion on Hong Kong List

The Chinese gaming company said it was issuing more than 171 million new shares at a maximum price of Hong Kong $ 126 ($ 16.26) each, without offering any discount to NetEase’s closing price in New York, where its shares listed since 2000.

The transaction could raise around $ 2.8 billion for the company, assuming prices are at the top of the range. The final price is expected to be set on Friday. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its minimum price for the new shares.

NetEase is expected to start trading in Hong Kong on June 11.