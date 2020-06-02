Mike Pompeo says growing Chinese forces have moved to northern India in LAC

China has moved its forces along the Current Line of Control (FTA) with India, said Mike Pompeo.

Washington, United States:

China has increased its forces along the Current Line of Control (FTA) with India, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday, claiming that authoritarian regimes take such actions.

Several areas throughout LAC in Ladakh and North Sikkim have witnessed significant military build-up by the armies of India and China recently, in a clear sign of mounting tension and the tightening of respective positions by the two parties, even two weeks after being involved in two separate clashes.

“We see even today that China’s growing forces moved to northern India on the Current Line of Control there on the border with India,” Pompeo told Marc Thiessen and Danielle Pletka of the AEI podcast ‘What The Hell Is Going On’. .

The Communist Party of China (CCP) continues to hide and delay the global response to the coronavirus pandemic that started in Wuhan. It has taken steps to destroy the incredible freedoms of the Hong Kong people, he said.

“Those are just two pieces of the behavior of this Chinese Communist Party regime. The nature and activity that they are undertaking, the continuing efforts to steal intellectual property and advance in the South China Sea,” he said.

These are the kinds of actions that authoritarian regimes take, Pompeo said, and they have a real impact not only on the Chinese people there in China and Hong Kongers in Hong Kong, but a real impact on people around the world.

“The United States has the responsibility and the ability to counter that, to ensure that the American people are adequately served by a foreign policy that recognizes the threats emanating from China today,” he said.

In response to a question, Mike Pompeo said that recent Chinese actions, whether on the border with India, or in Hong Kong or in the South China Sea, have been part of Chinese behavior in the recent past.

“It is not just the past six months. We have seen in recent years that the Chinese have continued to build on their military capabilities, and then continuously more aggressive actions. I mentioned India. You mentioned the South China Sea.”

“We see these same kinds of things with them trying to build ports around the world as part of their Belt and Road Initiative, places where they can move the People’s Liberation Army Navy. We have seen their continued efforts to expand militarily,” said Mr Pompeo said.

For the past 20 years, the United States has not responded to these things in a real way, he said.

“We believe that the 1.5 billion people in the Chinese market are so important to the American economy and the risk that the Chinese will respond by closing in favor of some other nation. I think people have simply been too concerned about taking the answers that We take all the other countries that behave the way China has, “Pompeo said.