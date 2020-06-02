India will regain growth. Trust me, not so difficult

Prime Minister Modi said that for his government, the reforms meant having the courage to make bold decisions.

New Delhi:

India will surely regain its economy soon and is already on the way to revive with “Unlock 1” to get out of the coronavirus blockade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today at a meeting of companies and economists days after GDP data showed slower growth. in 11 years “Yes, we will regain growth,” the Prime Minister assured industry leaders, adding, “Trust me, it is not that difficult.”

“You may be wondering how I am so sure of this … I have faith in India’s talent and innovation, its hard work and dedication, its entrepreneurs and its workforce,” Prime Minister Modi said in his online speech to commemorate 125 years of the Indian Industry Confederation (IIC).

“On the one hand, we must be sure and make sure that we control the spread of the virus, but at the same time, we must keep the economy going,” said the prime minister, commenting on the coronavirus crisis that has affected an already ill-treated. economy.

“Corona may have slowed down our (growth) speed, but India has now moved from lockdown to unlock phase 1. So, in a way, the road to regaining growth has already begun.”

As part of “Unlock1”, the government has announced the reopening of shopping malls, hotels and restaurants.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized his government’s goal of “Atma Nirbhar Bharat (Self-Sufficient India) “and listed five” I “s -” Intent, Inclusion, Investment Infrastructure and Innovation “.

Assuring the Indian industry that he supported them, Prime Minister Modi said: “Trust me, picking up growth is not that difficult. The road to self-sufficient India lies before the industry. We will become even stronger and embrace the world. “

The Prime Minister offered the industry a new “Made in India, Made for the World” mantra to focus on while developing new products and new ideas.

This is the time to rise to the occasion, he said, urging industry leaders to be “champions of indigenous inspiration.”

“We need to manufacture products that are made in India and made for the world,” he said, urging manufacturers to first create a robust local supply chain to help India play a key role in the global supply chain.

“The world is looking for a reliable and trustworthy partner. India has potential, strength and capacity.”

The Prime Minister said that for his government, the reforms meant having the courage to make bold decisions and then ensuring that they are implemented on a temporary basis. The reforms, he said, were not random or scattered, but were carefully planned and integrated.

“We have been continuously working to create a favorable environment for investment and business,” he said.

Describing MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) as the country’s economic engine, he described the steps taken for small industries affected by the pandemic and also listed measures to boost farmers, such as ending trade policy. with only fixed people. “Our government has now allowed farmers the freedom to sell their products to whomever they want at the best price they get,” he said.