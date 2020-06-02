Carole Baskin awarded her the zoo that was once owned by ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic

An Oklahoma judge ruled in favor of Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue Corporation on Monday in its lawsuit against Greater Wynnewood Development Group, LLC, (GWDC). The last company was owned by Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage.

The order gives Baskin control of approximately 16 acres of land in Garvin County, Oklahoma, which houses an animal park with a wide variety of big cats.

GWDC must “vacate Zoo Land facilities within 120 days of service of this Order … Vacations from the facility will also require removal of all animals from Zoo Land Zoo,” the court order said.

The ruling also awarded Baskin several cabins and vehicles, according to court records.