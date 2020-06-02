AMD’s Lisa Su was the highest-paid CEO in the S&P 500 last year

Su earned a total of $ 58.5 million in 2019, nearly $ 13 million more than the next highest-paid CEO,David Zaslav, who earned $ 45.8 million. The study, published last week, examined compensation for CEOs ofcompanies that had performed their duties for at least two years at the end of 2019.

Su’s compensation increased sharply from the previous year: He earned $ 13.4 million in 2018, thanks in large part to a one-time performance-based stock award. In 2019, he earned $ 1 million in base salary and a performance-based bonus of $ 1.2 million.

After taking the helm at AMD in 2014, Su took over a company on the brink of financial ruin and made him a high performance player in the S&P 500 and a formidable competitor to Intel. The semiconductor company is now creating the technology to power cloud computing and gaming computers.

During 2019 alone, AMD’s shares grew 156%.

Su’s bold bets helped change the company. Its success is a “once in a generation thing,” said Rosenblatt Securities managing director Hans Mosesmann in a interview late last year

Lockheed Martin’s LMT General engines’ GM IBM IBM Her is one of the few women leading the big technology companies and is one of the 20 women who were part of the Equilar list, which had a total of 329 executives. Also included in that 20 areMarillyn Hewson,Mary Barra and exCEO Ginni Rometty, who resigned in April.

The study showed that the average compensation for female executives was $ 13.9 million, compared to $ 12.3 million for male executives, although there were far fewer women than men on the list.

More generally, the study found that the average compensation for all executives surveyed reached $ 12.3 million, 4.1% more than in 2018, although the growth rate was slower than in the previous two years.