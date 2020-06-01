The last time he got mad, says Uddhav Thackeray, thanks Piyush Goyal for the trains

Maharashtra Coronavirus: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray “thanked” Railways Minister Piyush Goyal

Mumbai

Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray excavated the Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Sunday night, saying he wanted to “thank him” for the 800 shramik trains that had helped 11 lakh stranded migrants return to their home states.

In a televised address to the state that focused on the relaxation of the running of the bulls – “Mission: start again” – Mr. Thackeray said that Mr. Goyal “got mad at me … took him to (his) heart and sent trains to Maharashtra. “

“Today we have sent 16 lakh of migrants to their villages on trains and buses. Around 800 trains transported 11 lakh of migrants. Today I want to thank Piyush Goyal. The last time he was mad at me … he took it very seriously and sent trains to Maharashtra, so 11,000 lakh migrants could go home, “Thackeray said.

Thackeray’s comment came after an abrupt exchange between his government and the Minister of Railways about the scheduling of shramik trains

On May 26, Goyal lashed out at Prime Minister Thackeray’s government for the second time in three days, accusing him of failing to provide information about the passengers and causing several shramik Trains will be delayed or canceled.

The Maharashtra government, which alleged that it only had half of the trains (40) that it had requested (80), rejected the charges and accused the minister of “doing politics”.

Previously, Goyal continued to pressure the Maharashtra government until 2 a.m. on May 25.

“Where is the list of 125 trains from Maharashtra? As of 2am, I received a list of only 46 … We are reporting only 41 trains for today despite being prepared for 125 !!!” he said.

Goyal’s words prompted the Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Raut, to respond. Raut said the state government had already provided the passenger list, adding: “The only request is for the train to arrive at the station, as previously announced.”

The dispute between Maharashtra and the railways began after Mr. Thackeray, in a video address to the state on May 24, said that he was receiving only half the number of requested trains. He also said that the state had paid Rs 85 million for trains so far.

Goyal replied in a dozen tweets in the next few hours, saying that the Railways were ready to send as many trains as necessary to the states, provided they did not “return empty,” referring to cases where migrants did not take the trains. and they left for their states of origin on foot or by truck.