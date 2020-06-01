Lewis Hamilton criticizes “white-dominated” F1 for silence on black man’s death

World champion Lewis Hamilton criticized the “biggest of the stars” in Formula One “white-dominated” for not speaking out against racism when protests erupted in the United States. The Mercedes driver warned “I know who you are and I see you” as he accused his fellow drivers of “remaining silent” after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, during his arrest in Minneapolis. The videotaped incident has sparked riots in several cities and has led to a torrent of convictions from top athletes, including Michael Jordan and Serena Williams.

“I see those of you who remain silent, some of you are the biggest stars, but remain silent in the midst of injustice,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram.

“It is not a sign of anyone in my industry which, of course, is a white-dominated sport. I am one of the only people of color there, but I am alone.

“I thought now you would see why this is happening and say something about it, but you can’t be with us. I just know I know who you are and I see you.”

Hamilton, the six-time world champion, said he supported only peaceful protesters, not those who looted shops and set buildings on fire.

But he added: “There can be no peace until our so-called leaders make the change. This is not just the United States, this is the United Kingdom, this is Spain, this is Italy and everything.

“The way minorities are treated has to change, how you educate people in your country about equality, racism, classism and that we are all equal!

“We are not born with racism and hatred in our hearts, it is taught by those whom we admire.”

Basketball legend Jordan joined a chorus of voices from the NBA, NFL, and other American sports demanding change for black Americans, but calls were not limited to the United States.

French footballer Marcus Thuram and English international Jadon Sancho asked for justice for Floyd after scoring in the German Bundesliga.