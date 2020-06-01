Beyoncé demands justice for George Floyd

The Grammy-winning artist is one of several celebrities who use their social media platforms to demand a change in the wake of Floyd’s death in Minneapolis last week.
“We are broken and we are upset,” she says in a video posted to Instagram. “We can’t normalize this pain. I’m not just talking to people of color. If you’re white, black, brown, and somewhere in between, I’m sure you’re feeling desperate about the racism that’s happening in America right now.”
In the video, Beyoncé went on to say, “No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less human. We can no longer look the other way. George is our entire family and humanity. He is our family. because he’s a fellow American. “
“There have been too many times that we have seen these violent and inconsequential killings,” he said. “Yes, someone has been charged, but justice is far from being achieved.”
“Continue to pray for peace, compassion and healing in our country,” he said.