Beyoncé demands justice for George Floyd

The Grammy-winning artist is one of several celebrities who use their social media platforms to demand a change in the wake of Floyd’s death in Minneapolis last week.

“We are broken and we are upset,” she says in a video posted to Instagram. “We can’t normalize this pain. I’m not just talking to people of color. If you’re white, black, brown, and somewhere in between, I’m sure you’re feeling desperate about the racism that’s happening in America right now.”

Floyd was arrested by Minneapolis police on Monday and died while officers held him there. Video of the arrest showed officers holding Floyd to the ground with an officer, Derek Chauvin, with his knee around Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds total. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter and was fired by the department along with three other officers.

In the video, Beyoncé went on to say, “No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less human. We can no longer look the other way. George is our entire family and humanity. He is our family. because he’s a fellow American. “