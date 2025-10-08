Interview with

Shaun Rivera, director of 2xko, Tokyo game interviewed 2xko director in Riot Games! ...

Girl, Moba, puzzles, puzzles, the hottest, Riot 8 game, game online riot 8, game is known for the game "2xko" in the Tokyo Games Show 2025, where the excitement is still high!

Conversation with Shun Rivera, game director of "2xko"!

- Please submit yourself again.

Sean: My name is Sean and in the past I was an older designer in "Legends of Remer".

- Talking good, right?

Sean: Not at all!When I was at college, I studied abroad and later worked most in Japan.My wife is Japan and I still go back between Japan and the United States and back.

- "2xko" is a very long-term project for you.

Sean: For the first time, we have shown him in the world as the 10th League League League.At that time, it was a game "One -Onone", and when we asked the players what they thought about the game, many said, "Okay, everything is fun," but I wanted to create a game that was excited.Friends are what makes him good.

- "2xko" You can play one -on -one, two to two or one on two!

Sean: "2xko" designed with two players, but it's very hard to make two players.This game is an interesting style.

- It is a free-to-play format, which is very low for a fighting game!

Sean: There are also catering games like League of Legends and Valorant.At the end of the object you receive, there are decorations such as leather and chrome.

- How did you select the 10 masters that will appear in early access?

Sean: I think 10 is a small number for a first playable character.But they each have different mechanics and themes, and the scope should allow everyone to find their staples.

- Is it?Is there a life that will be natural champions in the future?

Sean: In general, it starts with the Legend League. There are more than 170 special champions in the Purana League, and if we release the original 2xko champion, "Why do I have an unknown champion? I am very confident in my team. If I want to see the implementation, please find out that I can run any champion in 2xko.

- What are your plans for E-Sports, to support community competition like EVO, or will you host toys toys?

Sean: I think the match game community is special.When we hear news a battle games were produced: "However we will respect the years and tournament" We will support the female community. However in Europe and Asia we will support 22 social tournaments.

- What is the bet closure test?

Sean: We look at the social media site, but we do not talk about the survey and record all types of information to get the future plans to see if the details are available.

- Finally, what do you think about showing the match in Tokyo and what do you want to tell the players?

Scene: I love games.I had the first time to go to the Toko Games Exhibition, and when I first came to the hall, I wondered how big the place was.We have the honor and thanks that our 2 Exco, I could take the box here.