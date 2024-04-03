UFC owners at Endeavor sold to private equity firm, TKO remains publicly traded – Press Stories

Endeavor, the talent agency behind UFC and WWE, is set to go private once again after being acquired by private equity firm Silver Lake. Endeavor, which bought the UFC in 2016 for $4 billion, will now see Silver Lake acquire 100 percent of the outstanding shares for $27.50 per share in cash.

This move values Endeavor at $13 billion, not including its merged company TKO Group Holdings with UFC and WWE, which has a combined value of $25 billion. Despite going private, the leadership at Endeavor is expected to remain the same, with Ari Emanuel as CEO, Patrick Whitesell as executive chairman, and Mark Shapiro as president.

The full transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, with TKO remaining a publicly traded company connected to Endeavor’s expertise and capabilities. This acquisition highlights the continued evolution of Endeavor and its commitment to providing top-tier entertainment and sports representation. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development.