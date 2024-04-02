Worlds Billionaires: More Wealthier than Ever Before

Forbes recently released its highly anticipated annual list of the world’s billionaires for 2024, showcasing a staggering 2,781 individuals with a combined worth of $14.2 trillion. This marks a significant increase from the previous year, with 141 more billionaires joining the list and their collective wealth soaring by $2 trillion.

The United States leads the pack with 813 billionaires, while China and India also saw record numbers of billionaires, with 473 and 200 individuals, respectively, making the list. Notably, the top 20 billionaires have seen their combined wealth increase by $700 billion since 2023.

Topping the list is Bernard Arnault and his family, with a jaw-dropping net worth of $233 billion. They are followed closely by tech titans Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, both boasting a net worth of $195 billion each. The list also features a diverse array of notable individuals, including media mogul Rupert Murdoch, NFL team owner Jerry Jones, music icon Jay-Z, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, pop sensation Taylor Swift, and L’Oreal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers.

Speaking of Bettencourt Meyers, she holds the title of the wealthiest woman on the list with a whopping net worth of $99.5 billion. Following closely behind are Alice Walton, Julia Koch, Jacqueline Mars, and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

The release of Forbes’ billionaire list has once again put a spotlight on the immense wealth and influence held by the world’s richest individuals, sparking discussions about wealth inequality and the concentration of power in the hands of a few.