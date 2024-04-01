California $20 wage increase for fast food workers set to start Monday – How it will impact stores

California Fast Food Workers to Receive $20 Minimum Wage

California has passed a new law that will see the minimum wage for most fast food workers increase to $20 per hour. The legislation is aimed at providing crucial financial security for fast food workers, many of whom are supporting families.

While some franchise owners have expressed concerns about the potential impact of the law on their businesses, citing increased costs and possible layoffs, data from the past decade has shown that previous minimum wage increases did not result in job losses.

The law was the result of negotiations between the fast food industry and labor unions, with specific criteria for which restaurants are affected. Certain types of restaurants, such as those located inside grocery stores or specializing in bread production, are exempt from the law.

Set to take effect on Monday, the law will impact over 500,000 fast food workers in California. It is a significant step towards ensuring fair wages and financial stability for workers in the fast food industry.